Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFY opened at $8.49 on Monday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
