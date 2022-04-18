Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Monday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

