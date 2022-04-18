Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

