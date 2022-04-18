Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4683 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
