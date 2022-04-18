Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.04

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,869,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after buying an additional 272,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,767,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,230,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

