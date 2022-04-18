Geberit AG to Issue Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8132 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

