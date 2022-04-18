Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.40 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.