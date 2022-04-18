Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.36

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE:RACE opened at $219.99 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

