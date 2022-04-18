Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9802 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.63 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

