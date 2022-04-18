Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,542

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,542 ($72.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.10) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.05). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,050.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,915.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

