Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $133.63

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $174.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

