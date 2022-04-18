Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $133.63

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $174.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

