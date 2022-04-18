Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $53.13

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $26,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $21,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

