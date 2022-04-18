MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $114.47 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

