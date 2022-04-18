Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.