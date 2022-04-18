Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.87. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $16.26.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 192.76%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.