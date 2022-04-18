CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

