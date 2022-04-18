Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target at $201.53

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

