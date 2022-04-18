Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT at $960.33

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $960.33.

Several research firms recently commented on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.27) to GBX 941 ($12.26) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.26) to GBX 940 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJF opened at $10.52 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.