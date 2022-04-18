The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,075.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.