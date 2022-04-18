Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $75.40

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,689.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

