Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. Save Foods has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.
Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
