Analysts Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

