Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

