Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.34 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

