Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get AECOM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AECOM by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AECOM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.