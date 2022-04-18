Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)
