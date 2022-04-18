Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

