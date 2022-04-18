$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SDIG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

