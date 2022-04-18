Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $490.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

