Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $490.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $490.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.