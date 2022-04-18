Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

