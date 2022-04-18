China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,665,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 2,343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Monday. China Vanke has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

