Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $164.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.