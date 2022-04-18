Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 36.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,462,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 23,053,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.90.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.