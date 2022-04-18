Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SLNG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.