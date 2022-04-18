Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

