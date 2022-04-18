Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in March

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,339,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,394.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.