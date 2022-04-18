Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

