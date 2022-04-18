Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

