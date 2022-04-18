Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Increases By 50.0%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. ClickStream has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About ClickStream (Get Rating)
