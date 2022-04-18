Zacks: Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 43.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.