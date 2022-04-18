Gravity Finance Hits Market Cap of $903,534.63 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $903,534.63 and $192.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.47 or 0.07470027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.62 or 1.00196780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

