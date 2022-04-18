Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BGH opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

