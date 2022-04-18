Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $55.43

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in uniQure by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

