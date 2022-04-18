Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22).
Sonendo stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
