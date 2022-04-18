Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

SONX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.