Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$46.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 19.91. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$33.88 and a one year high of C$44.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.12.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6752062 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.