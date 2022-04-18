iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0309 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $1.13 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.47 or 0.07470027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.62 or 1.00196780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048414 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

