Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $18,780.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.47 or 0.07470027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.62 or 1.00196780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048414 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

