Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0012

Amon (AMN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Amon has a market cap of $828,277.64 and approximately $635.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

