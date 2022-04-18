BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $74,161.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,999,234 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,501 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

