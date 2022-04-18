Parkgene Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.